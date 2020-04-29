9

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

SHINee's Taemin reveals 'Taem-log' teaser clip ahead of comeback

SHINee's Taemin has revealed a teaser for 'Taem-log' ahead of his comeback!

In the teaser, Taemin asks fans to look forward to his first episode, and he promises to show them a more honest side of himself. 'Taem-log' is a series of v-logs from the SHINee member featuring his comeback preparation and more. 

The first episode of 'Taem-log' premieres on May 6 KST. Stay tuned for updates on Taemin's comeback.

hurry up with that comeback taemin! kpop needs you

