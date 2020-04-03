4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X to perform at home for fans on MTV's 'Unplugged at Home' series

MONSTA X have been announced as a part of the lineup for MTV's upcoming live stream series, 'Unplugged at Home'!

The new mini concert series will bring fans intimate music experiences featuring more subdued, acoustic sets from artists like Alessia Cara, Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etherridge, MONSTA X, Bazzi, CNCO, and Finneas. All performances will be streamed via MTV's YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, live!

The first steam of MTV's 'Unplugged at Home' featuring Alessia Cara goes live very soon, this April 3 at 12 PM EST.

Make sure to catch MONSTA X's at-home live stream, while practicing safety precautions for COVID19!

