Lee Seung Kwang of old-school group Goofy, now a suspected Shincheonji cult member, sparks controversy after referring to people who voted for Democratic Party as "dogs and pigs"

Lee Seung Kwang of old-school hip hop group Goofy is under fire for berating people for voting Democratic Party of Korea, referring to them as "dogs and pigs". He further fueled the controversy with his past Instagram post which hinted he is a Shincheonji cult member.



After the result of the Korean legislative election came in, he ranted publicly on his Instagram as shown in the images below. In a caption, he wrote comments such as "Whoa I can smell the vote-rigging. The Republic of China. Are we really going for communism and socialism?", "Do you know what this means? An amendment to existing laws will now portray communism and they can do whatever they want." He also added hashtags such as "Rigged Country", "The country of dogs and pigs".

Netizens found he posted on Instagram celebrating his sister's religious conversion back in November of last year with hashtags such as "faith-filled family", "100k certified". Only Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony used the buzz word "100k certified" to promote their religion, hence netizens are suspecting he is a member of the cult.



He has now deleted all his social media accounts including his Instagram and Facebook accounts. What do you think?

