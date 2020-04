Lovelyz's Jeong Ye In showed off her clear voice!



She covered Shim Kyu Sun's "Please" against a white background, showing her live vocal ability. She even put her emotions into her breathing. She explained, "This is a song that means a lot to me and has a lot of memories and comfort. I hope the people who watch can be comforted."



Check it out above! Which Woollim Entertainment artist do you want to see next week?