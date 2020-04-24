Kim Woo Seok to share his 'stay at home' habits with fans in solo mobile reality series 'Unboxing Woo Seok'

Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok will be greeting fans through his first solo mobile reality series, 'Unboxing Woo Seok'!

Set to premiere this May 6 via the 'Seezn' app, 'Unboxing Woo Seok' will capture Kim Woo Seok's daily habits and lifestyle patterns while staying at home. The idol also plans on sharing glimpses of his solo debut album preparations.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok will be releasing his 1st solo album his coming May 25. 'Unboxing Woo Seok' will air every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 PM KST via the 'Seezn' app, after its premiere on May 6.

