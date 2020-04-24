Neon Punch's Dayeon, Baekah, & Iaan to make their unit debut

On April 24, A100 Entertainment announced, "Neon Punch will be coming back with a new unit and a transformed image this June."

The label continued, "Neon Punch member Dohee is currently unable to participate in promotions due to personal reasons, and member May has decided to take a brief hiatus in order to focus on her studies. As a result, we are planning Neon Punch's unit promotions with members Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan for some time in late June. We ask for your abundant love and and support."

Neon Punch debuted as a 5-member group in 2018 with 'Moonlight', and most recently promoted with their 2nd mini album title track "Tic Toc". Stay tuned for more updates on Neon Punch's new unit!