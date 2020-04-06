Kim Gun Mo's representatives state that he's experienced around 10 billion KRW (~8.1 million USD) in financial damages from sexual assault accusations

Kim Gun Mo's representatives estimate that he's experienced 10 billion KRW (~8.1 million USD) in financial damages due to Youtube Channel Garo Sero Institute and the sexual assault allegations made against him.

The famous singer was previously accused of sexual assault by the Youtube channel, leading to a massive fall out for his career. On April 6th, the head of Kim Gun Mo's agency, Son Jong Min, stated that the singer experienced a massive financial fallout from the scandal, and will be looking to be compensated by members of the Youtube channel. He had to cancel his entire 25th-anniversary concert tour due to the controversy.



Kim Gun Mo is currently living with his newlywed wife Jang Ji Yeon and has avoided the spotlight since his scandal. They registered their marriage last December and will be holding a wedding ceremony in May. Meanwhile, the sexual assault allegations have been proceeding since last December.



