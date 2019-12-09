8

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Kim Gun Mo's alleged victim participates in a livestream interview with Garo Sero Institute, states that there is a second victim

AKP STAFF

Kim Gun Mo's alleged sexual assault victim participated in a live stream interview with Youtube channel Garo Sero Institute on December 9. 

She revealed the reasons why she decided to come forward with the claims and that there is a shocking truth resulting in another victim. 

Lawyers Kim Se Uee and Kang Yong Suk, who are in charge of the channel, will be going forth with submitting their claims against Kim Gun Mo later this week. When asked why she didn't immediately file suit against Kim Gun Mo, she stated: "I wasn't in a situation to do so. I tried really hard to forget. I was very young and wanted to have hope in my future that I would meet someone. I couldn't bring up the courage to do so." 

She stated that three years later, she finally developed the courage to come forward, stating: "My family doesn't even know what's going on. They would watch 'My Ugly Duckling' and enjoy the show. But he kept on appearing on TV wearing the same batman shirt he wore when he assaulted me. I suffered a lot of mental pain watching those scenes appear on TV. I have never sought out money. I just want a sincere apology and to know that he will never appear on TV again. There are a lot of people saying that I'm a gold digger but I never asked for money and don't plan on doing so." 

It seems like this is just the tip of the iceberg. What do you think? 



  1. Kim Gun Mo
3 1,798 Share 80% Upvoted

1

homoschmexical315 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago
i hope it's not true but you never know these

Share

0

KpopDagger113 pts 4 minutes ago 1
4 minutes ago

Dam I know she is telling the truth. I can fell it. When I read her part I hear her sad voice and I can tell she is in pain. We can not turn our back on her, or else she might end up like Sulli and Hara and I won’t let that happen if this is true.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND