Kim Gun Mo ultimately cancels all shows of his 25th anniversary concert tour

On December 13, concert production company I-Star Media, in charge of veteran singer Kim Gun Mo's 25th anniversary concert tour, told media outlets, "After considering various factors up until yesterday afternoon, we have ultimately decided to cancel all shows of the upcoming concert."

Back on December 6, Kim Gun Mo kicked off the finale of his 25th anniversary solo concert tour in Seoul. He was expected to stop in Busan on December 24, in Gwangju on December 31, Uijeongbu on January 11, Suwon on January 18, Daegu on February 15, and finally, Seoul again on February 29.

I-Star Media assured media outlets that all tickets will be fully refunded. Meanwhile, Kim Gun Mo is currently facing accusations of past sexual assault as well as accusations of past physical assault.

