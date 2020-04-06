Suzy hits number one spot on real-time trending news as netizens rave over her visuals

Suzy rocketed to the top of the real-time trending news after sharing behind the scenes photos from her recent photoshoot.

The idol turned actress shared a video and a number of gorgeous shots from her recent shoot. Suzy is seen wearing a hat with netting as well as an elegant black dress and blazer. Netizens have been raving over her visuals, saying:

"She's the epitome of beauty."

"Sophisticated and lovely."

"A pure soul and a beautiful face."

Suzy will be appearing on tvN's new drama 'Startup'.

