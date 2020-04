Former B.A.P member turned solo artist Jongup is ready to make his solo debut with his first album 'moonw4lk'. He has also announced his fandom name as "moonw4lk".



On April 27 at midnight KST, Jongup released a schedule for his teasers via official social media accounts. He will be dropping content every day starting tomorrow until the album's full release on May 7th KST.

Are you ready for his solo debut? Stay tuned for more news on Jongup's debut!