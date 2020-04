NU'EST continues to drop content for their upcoming release 'The Nocturne'.



On April 27 at midnight KST, the popular idol group unveiled two group concept images for their 8th mini-album 'The Nocturne' via their official social media accounts. The members are seen gazing into the darkness as they artfully pose with each other.

'The Nocturne' is set for release on May 11. Check out the teasers above and below!