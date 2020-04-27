Gong Hyo Jin shares lovely photo from 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village filming

On April 28, actress Gong Hyo Jin shared a lovely photo reminiscent of her drama character Dong Baek of 'When The Camellias Bloom'!

In the photo, the actress can be seen sporting a comfy countryside look, posing in front of a sea farm. Even though she did not add a caption to the photo, many fans suspect that the shot was taken while Gong Hyo Jin was filming as a guest on tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin will be appearing as the first official guest of 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village season 5, set to premiere on May 1 at 9:10 PM KST. Will you be watching Gong Hyo Jin on 'Three Meals a Day'?