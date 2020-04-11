Hara's brother to testify at her ex's appeals hearing

Hara's brother will be a witness at her ex Choi Jong Bum's appeals hearing.

His first appeal will take place on May 21st. It's been 9 months since the first trial in August 2019. Last year, Choi Jong Bum went on trial for various accusations, including illegal hidden camera filming. He was found guilty of his other accusations, but not on his illegal hidden camera filming, and was ultimately sentenced to 3 years of probation with 1 year and 6 months of prison time if probation was broken.

Hara's brother will be testifying in court against Choi Jong Bum on May 21st. Stay tuned for updates on the trial.