News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, and (G)I-DLE top brand value ranks for April

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in April.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Red Velvet was at the top of the April data, followed by BLACKPINK and (G)I-DLE. 70,017,904 pieces of data were examined from March 10th to April 11th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, TWICEITZYA PinkGirls' GenerationLOONAIZ*ONEMAMAMOOGFriendOh My GirlAprilCosmic GirlsDream Catcherf(x)AOACignatureLovelyzT-araFIESTARBerry GoodGWSNWeki MekiMomolandANSRocket PunchEVERGLOWDream Note, and CLC.

Congratulations to everyone!

