Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, and (G)I-DLE top brand value ranks for April

Red Velvet has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in April.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Red Velvet was at the top of the April data, followed by BLACKPINK and (G)I-DLE. 70,017,904 pieces of data were examined from March 10th to April 11th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, TWICE, ITZY, A Pink, Girls' Generation, LOONA, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, GFriend, Oh My Girl, April, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, f(x), AOA, Cignature, Lovelyz, T-ara, FIESTAR, Berry Good, GWSN, Weki Meki, Momoland, ANS, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, Dream Note, and CLC.

Congratulations to everyone!