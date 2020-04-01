Kang Daniel's Konnect Entertainment to launch 24-hour online monitoring to combat malicious comments & rumors

On April 1, Kang Daniel's management Konnect Entertainment released an official statement, announcing plans to strengthen online monitoring against malicious comments and rumors.

Konnect Entertainment stated, "Last year, the company carried out two accounts of lawsuits against false rumors, sexual harassment, defamation of character, attacks sullying our artists' name, invasion of privacy, etc which inflicted significant stress and damage not only to our artist, but also family members and fans."

The agency continued, "As of April 1, 2020, Konnect Entertainment plans on supplementing the company's current legal team by partnering up with LIWU Law Group's new 'Clean Internet Center', strengthening online monitoring to 24-hours and utilizing more efficient, professional tactics to combat malicious comments and rumors. LIWU Law Group's Clean Internet Center will be taking charge of preemptive legal measures against the culture of malicious comments, recently born as a negative side effect of the internet's evolution."

Finally, Konnect Entertainment stressed that all online platforms including online communities, SNS communities, entertainment media portals, etc are all subject to strict monitoring through the 'Clean Internet Center', and the label will be responding a step in advance to prevent malicious rumors and controversies from being spread out of control through the increased monitoring. The label then asked fans for their continued support and cooperation in monitoring malicious content involving Kang Daniel.