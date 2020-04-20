8

DKB's Harry Jun gets accepted into Hanlim Multi Art School's Practical Dance Department with highest honors

AKP STAFF

DKB's Harry Jun has been accepted into the Practical Dance Department at the prestigious Hanlim Multi Art School with highest honors!

According to his agency Brave Entertainment, despite his busy debut schedule, the group's maknae was able to prepare well for skill exam and got into the school through a self-choreographed performance.

On April 20 KST, Harry Jun announced the news to fans through DKB's official Instagram account, adding photos of him posing proudly with his scholarship certificate. 

Meanwhile, DKB debuted in February with the mini album 'Youth,' featuring title track "Sorry Mama."

Check out his Instagram post below!

