'Produce X 101' trainee Han Gi Chan to make acting debut through Hallyu's first BL drama

Han Gi Chan will be making his acting debut through a new drama!

According to a statement released by Fantagio on April 20 KST, he has been cast in the main role for the web drama 'The Place Where Your Gaze Is' (lit. translation).

'The Place Where Your Gaze Is' follows the growing relationship between Han Gi Chan's character Han Tae Joo, the sole heir to the chaebol family behind TB Group, and Kang Kook, his long-time friend, who will be played by actor Jang Eui Soo. The web drama is gaining attention far before its release as it will reportedly be Hallyu's first BL (Boys Love) drama.



Prior to his acting debut, Han Gi Chan not only worked as a Fantagio model, but also appeared as a trainee contestant in 'Produce X 101,' where he finished in 57th place.

Meanwhile, all episodes of 'The Place Where Your Gaze Is' will be released on May 22 and will primarily be made available in Korea and Japan.