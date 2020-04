BLACKPINK has set a new record with "Kill This Love".

The MV for "Kill This Love" hit 800 million views at 3:43 AM KST on the 20th. This is the girls' 3rd MV to hit over 800 million, after "DDU-DU DDU-DU" which has over 1.1 billion views, and "BOOMBAYAH".



Congratulations to BLACKPINK! You can check out "Kill This Love" again here.