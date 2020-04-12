12

6

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops the Gaon Chart for the first quarter of 2020, followed by NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

AKP STAFF

BTS' latest release 'Map of the Soul: 7' topped Gaon Chart for the first quarter of 2020 (from 01/01/20 to 03/31/20) with whopping cumulative album sales of 4,179,035 units. 

NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' came in at No. 2 with cumulative sales of 723,150 album units, followed by IZ*ONE's 'Bloom*Iz' with 455,935 units. Netizens are in awe over BTS' massive success and congratulated the group making the chart's history to receive a quadruple-million certification. 

The rest of the ranking is as follows: 

4. Kang Daniel's 'CYAN'

5. Suho's 'Self-Portrait'

6. ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue'

7. ITZY's 'IT'z ME'

8. Super Junior's   'Timeless'

9. SF9's 'First Collection'

10. Kim Jae Joong's 'Love Song'

11. VICTON's 'Continuous'

12. The Boyz's 'Reveal' 

13. GFriend's 'Labyrinth'

14. LOONA's '#'

15. Moonbyul's 'Dark Side of the Moon'

16. Ong Seong Wu's 'Layers'

17. Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall'

18. iKON's 'I Decide'

19. BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' 

20. Dream Catcher's 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'

  1. BTS
  2. IZ*ONE
  3. NCT 127
1 807 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise10,488 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congratulations to BTS, NCT 127 and IZ*ONE. Those are some really impressive sales!

Share
HyunA
HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted
2 hours ago   7   20,024
GWSN
GWSN reveals April comeback date
4 hours ago   0   884
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
1 day ago   113   123,518

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND