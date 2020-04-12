BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops the Gaon Chart for the first quarter of 2020, followed by NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

BTS' latest release 'Map of the Soul: 7' topped Gaon Chart for the first quarter of 2020 (from 01/01/20 to 03/31/20) with whopping cumulative album sales of 4,179,035 units.



NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' came in at No. 2 with cumulative sales of 723,150 album units, followed by IZ*ONE's 'Bloom*Iz' with 455,935 units. Netizens are in awe over BTS' massive success and congratulated the group making the chart's history to receive a quadruple-million certification.

The rest of the ranking is as follows:

4. Kang Daniel's 'CYAN'

5. Suho's 'Self-Portrait'

6. ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue'

7. ITZY's 'IT'z ME'

8. Super Junior's 'Timeless'

9. SF9's 'First Collection'

10. Kim Jae Joong's 'Love Song'

11. VICTON's 'Continuous'

12. The Boyz's 'Reveal'

13. GFriend's 'Labyrinth'

14. LOONA's '#'

15. Moonbyul's 'Dark Side of the Moon'

16. Ong Seong Wu's 'Layers'

17. Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall'

18. iKON's 'I Decide'

19. BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

20. Dream Catcher's 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'