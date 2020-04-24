IMFACT reveal track list for 'L.L' mini album

IMFACT have revealed the track list for their upcoming mini album 'L.L'.



The group already dropped the music video for their title song "Lie", and they'll be releasing their first mini album 'L.L' on April 28 KST. The track list below reveals the songs "I'm Fine", "Lie", "LALIDA", "WiFi", "Don't Say Anything", and "When this Stage Ends".



Take a look at IMFACT's 'L.L' track list below!

