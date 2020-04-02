Jo In Sung revealed to be recovering from minor knee surgery

On April 2, actor Jo In Sung's label IOK Company confirmed to media outlets that he is recovering from a minor knee surgery.

A representative from IOK Company relayed, "It was only a minor surgery. It seems that the knee sustained stress from Jo In Sung's daily activities, and he was advised treatment including a minor surgery. It was not an injury sustained during filming for his movie. He is expected to be discharged soon. Jo In Sung does not have any schedules in the immediate future."

Meanwhile, Jo In Sung recently wrapped up filming for his first big-screen production in approximately 2 years: 'Mogadishu' by director Ryu Seung Wan. Inspired by a true story, 'Mogadishu' revolves around employees at a Korean embassy in Somalia at the beginning of the Somali Civil War in the early 1990's. The film is set to premiere this summer.

