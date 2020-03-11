Yoo Jae Suk personally responds to rumors he's member of Shincheonji

Yoo Jae Suk personally responded to rumors saying he's a member of Shincheonji, the religious organization at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the city of Daegu.



On the March 11th episode of 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho returned with the new season of the series, which revolves around a 'man on the street' concept. However, the two hosts sat down with coronavirus map creator Lee Dong Hoon to stay safe in the midst of the emergency.



Yoo Jae Suk expressed, "I feel careful about it, but there's a particular religion," and Jo Se Ho added, "They call it Shincheonji."



The 'Nation's MC' then continued, "My religion is different," and Jo Se Ho continued, "He says that he's a believer in Buddhism."