ATEEZ postpone 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' in Europe tour & global fan meetings due to coronavirus emergency

ATEEZ have postponed 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' in Europe tour and global fan meetings due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Following the cancellation of ATEEZ's Paris concert, concert-creation platform My Music Taste announced ATEEZ's Europe tour will be postponed because of "European government regulations due to the increasing concerns of COVID-19." All 7 stops of the tour will be rescheduled, and My Music Taste will be refunding all tickets by March 13 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on ATEEZ. 

joanner223,329 pts
I had tickets for the London show and I expected this already but I’m still heartbroken. But of course it’s for the safety of everyone! See you next time ATEEZ! 😭💔 stay safe out there ATINY!

Aga_C1,953 pts
Noooooooo, I had such good tickets T_T

I was expecting this, but am still sad. I don't know if I'll be able to get VIP tickets for the re-scheduled concert.

