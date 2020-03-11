ATEEZ postpone 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' in Europe tour & global fan meetings due to coronavirus emergency

ATEEZ have postponed 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' in Europe tour and global fan meetings due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.
Following the cancellation of ATEEZ's Paris concert, concert-creation platform My Music Taste announced ATEEZ's Europe tour will be postponed because of "European government regulations due to the increasing concerns of COVID-19." All 7 stops of the tour will be rescheduled, and My Music Taste will be refunding all tickets by March 13 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on ATEEZ.
