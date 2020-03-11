ATEEZ postpone 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' in Europe tour & global fan meetings due to coronavirus emergency

ATEEZ have postponed 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' in Europe tour and global fan meetings due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.



Following the cancellation of ATEEZ's Paris concert, concert-creation platform My Music Taste announced ATEEZ's Europe tour will be postponed because of "European government regulations due to the increasing concerns of COVID-19." All 7 stops of the tour will be rescheduled, and My Music Taste will be refunding all tickets by March 13 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on ATEEZ.





ATINY in Europe!

Please kindly read our postponement announcement for “ATEEZ The Fellowship: Map The Treasure in Europe.



#ATEEZinEurope pic.twitter.com/6a3CILC8y9 — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) March 11, 2020