TVXQ's Yunho tops list of idols who were model students on 'TMI News'

TVXQ's Yunho topped the list of idols who were model students on 'TMI News'.



The March 11th episode of 'TMI News' revealed "passionate" idol star Yunho's school days. Not only was the TVXQ member president of his class for multiple years in a row, he also received high marks in his classes aside from math. Despite being busy with his music career, Yunho still made sure to attend high school regularly, even dying his hair black every morning to meet school regulations.



Other idol stars who made the list are Lee Eui Woong at #2, BTS' Jimin in 3rd, NCT's Jaehyun in 4th, The Boyz' Jooyeon in 5th, Girl's Day's Hyeri in 6th, and MAMAMOO's Whee In in 7th.



Check out their 'TMI News' clips above and below!

