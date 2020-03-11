8

5

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

TVXQ's Yunho tops list of idols who were model students on 'TMI News'

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Yunho topped the list of idols who were model students on 'TMI News'.

The March 11th episode of 'TMI News' revealed "passionate" idol star Yunho's school days. Not only was the TVXQ member president of his class for multiple years in a row, he also received high marks in his classes aside from math. Despite being busy with his music career, Yunho still made sure to attend high school regularly, even dying his hair black every morning to meet school regulations.

Other idol stars who made the list are Lee Eui Woong at #2, BTSJimin in 3rd, NCT's Jaehyun in 4th, The BoyzJooyeon in 5thGirl's Day's Hyeri in 6th, and MAMAMOO's Whee In in 7th.

Check out their 'TMI News' clips above and below! 

  1. TVXQ
  2. Yunho
  3. TMI NEWS
1 1,530 Share 62% Upvoted

0

Ohboy699,214 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

*pretends to be shocked*

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND