Yoo Jae Suk, Won Bin & Lee Na Young deny association with Shincheonji, religious org at center of coronavirus outbreak

Yoo Jae Suk and celebrity couple Won Bin and Lee Na Young have denied any association to Shincheonji, the religious organization at the center of coronavirus outbreak in the city of Daegu.



On March 4, Won Bin and Lee Na Young's label Eden 9 responded to reports alleging the couple were members of the religious sect, stating, "We've found that there are false rumors spreading about Eden 9's agency artists. We're letting you know this is not the truth. We're deeply regretful that these groundless rumors are being produced, distributed, and spread indiscriminately." Eden 9 added legal action would be taken if the rumors continue.



Yoo Jae Suk's agency FNC Entertainment denied the rumors the MC is a member of Shincheonji, stating, "Our artist has nothing to do with the religion in question, and the rumors are false," adding legal action will be taken.



Members of the Shincheonji church reportedly did not follow proper self-quarantine procedures, which caused coronavirus to spread within the congregation.

