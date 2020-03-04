1

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Yoo Jae Suk, Won Bin & Lee Na Young deny association with Shincheonji, religious org at center of coronavirus outbreak

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk and celebrity couple Won Bin and Lee Na Young have denied any association to Shincheonji, the religious organization at the center of coronavirus outbreak in the city of Daegu.

On March 4, Won Bin and Lee Na Young's label Eden 9 responded to reports alleging the couple were members of the religious sect, stating, "We've found that there are false rumors spreading about Eden 9's agency artists. We're letting you know this is not the truth. We're deeply regretful that these groundless rumors are being produced, distributed, and spread indiscriminately." Eden 9 added legal action would be taken if the rumors continue.

Yoo Jae Suk's agency FNC Entertainment denied the rumors the MC is a member of Shincheonji, stating, "Our artist has nothing to do with the religion in question, and the rumors are false," adding legal action will be taken.

Members of the Shincheonji church reportedly did not follow proper self-quarantine procedures, which caused coronavirus to spread within the congregation. 

  1. Lee Na Young
  2. Won Bin
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
2 2,908 Share 33% Upvoted

0

NgohiongPuso576 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

Who in the world is trying to connect every celebrity to that group?? I mean are they fishing or are they just stupid?

Share

1 more reply

Nayeon
Foreign stalker threatens Nayeon's life
14 hours ago   122   81,674
Orange Caramel, AOA Cream, BH (Bom&Hi), EXO-CBX, JJ Project, ODD EYE CIRCLE, MOBB, NCT U, Super Junior K.R.Y, Triple H, VIXX LR
The Most iconic K-Pop subunits
10 hours ago   29   16,528

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND