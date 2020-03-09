'Superstar K2' singer Park Bo Ram to come back with a 'springtime ballad' this week

Park Bo Ram is gearing up to make a comeback this week!



Her agency Huayi Brothers Korea announced that the vocalist will be returning on March 13 KST with the release of her new single "I Can't" (lit. trans). The song is being described as an emotional and relatable springtime ballad.



"I Can't" comes eight moths after her last release, "Left Over Left Hand" from the 'Touch Your Heart' OST.



To excite fans ahead of the song's release, Park Bo Ram took to her personal Instagram account to share a teaser image of her leaning against a wooden counter, dressed in a casual sweater look as her gaze naturally falls on the camera.



Stay tuned for this exciting comeback!

