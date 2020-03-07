Won Bin-Lee Na Young couple takes part in lease markdown movement for March + April to aid business owners

The Won Bin-Lee Na Young couple is also participating in the 'Helpful Leaseholder Movement' among building owners in light of the Coronavirus threat in Korea.

The movement is meant to aid business owners suffering from the consequences of the Coronavirus warning, by marking down the rent for tenants by 50% to even 100%. According to Won Bin and Lee Na Young's label representatives, the two stars decided to participate in the movement without notifying the agency, lowering the rent for tenants leasing various businesses in their buildings by 50%.



Meanwhile, as of March 7 at approximately 9 AM KST, the number of Coronavirus cases in South Korea has risen to 6,767.