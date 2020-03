Female idols rock cute dresses under ~$85 USD

These K-Pop girl group members are rocking cute, stylish dresses totally under 100,000 KRW (~$85.00 USD)! What do you think of their frugal fashion choices?

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yoo Jin ('Flowering Season', 35,500 KRW)

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi ('Love Is True', 74,000 KRW)

Oh My Girl's YooA ('Stand Oil', 48,000 KRW)

('JUNE', 99,000 KRW)

('MARGARIN FINGERS', 90,000 KRW)

Rocket Punch's Juri ('MARGARIN FINGERS', 90,000 KRW)

Weki Meki's Rina ('Love Is True', '84,000 KRW)

Red Velvet's Yeri ('Mayddle', 49,000 KRW)

GFriend's Yerin ('Common Unique', 37,000 KRW)

('SOMEDAY IF', 44,000 KRW)

LOONA's Go Won ('MIXXMIX', 19,000 KRW)

Cherry Bullet's Yuju ('Common Unique', 36,500 KRW)

Oh My Girl's Binnie ('ROLAROLA', 89,000 KRW)