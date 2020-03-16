WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon sends his strawberry milkshake flying in recent 'V Live'

During a recent 'V Live' broadcast meant to cheer up fans, WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon attempted to make a strawberry milkshake!

But instead of using a blender, the idol decided to "Shake it shake it" up on his own to a good song...

Watch below to see how Lee Seung Hoon sent his milkshake flying, below!

At first, immediately after his big stunt and the mess he made, Lee Seung Hoon tried to act nonchalant, tasting the milkshake. However, shortly afterward, he realized just how messy the room had become and abruptly ended the broadcast, telling fans, "I'll be back in a bit."

Netizens commented with laughter, "OMG I was literally dying of laughter watching this live", "He's too excited about that milkshake kekekeke", "His tension died down so fast kekekeke", "RIP his phone kekekeke", "What was funnier is that in the beginning of the live he said that he decorated that room with all new furniture just for the broadcast kekekeke", and more!

Lee Seung Hoon's full 'V Live' broadcast can be found below!