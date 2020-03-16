Kang Daniel to partner up with Zico once again for upcoming '2020 Pepsi x Starship' project

Kang Daniel and Zico will be working together once again for the upcoming '2020 Pepsi x Starship' music project!

Back on March 15, Starship Entertainment announced the return of their 'Global K-Pop Project' series in collaboration with 'Pepsi' with a teaser video featuring Zico. Shortly afterward, it was revealed that Kang Daniel will also be participating in the upcoming first '2020 Pepsi x Starship' project single, hinting at a monumental collaboration.

Meanwhile, Zico previously worked with Kang Daniel by composing and producing Wanna One's "Kangaroo", released in 2018.

Artists such as VIXX's Ravi, GFriend's Eunha, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, Soyu, Rain, and more participated in the '2019 Global K-Pop Project' in conjunction with 'Pepsi' last year.

