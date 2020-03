Block B's Park Kyung will be dropping a surprise new single this week!





In a funny, lighthearted teaser image for his new single "Fix Anew" (literal translation), Park Kyung makes onlookers laugh with a 'before' and 'after' comparison from his young days to now.

Do you think Park Kyung has managed to fix himself anew in his comeback teaser image? "Fix Anew" is set for release this March 18 at 6 PM KST!