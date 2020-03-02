Rookie group MCND introduce themselves through cover dances including EVERGLOW, EXO, BTS, and NCT

TOP Media's new boy group MCND has finally made their debut!

During promotions for their debut single "Ice Age," they collaborated with 1theK for 'Count Dance,' a special dance performance video where they cover a variety of iconic K-pop songs. In the video, not only do the boys dance to songs together, but they also perform solo dance covers that reflect their own personal charm and style.

Songs included in the cover video include "Dun Dun" by EVERGLOW, "Call Me Baby" by EXO, "Boomerang" by Wanna One, "Adore U" by Seventeen, "Ringa Linga" by Taeyang, "DNA" and "Not Today" by BTS, "Boss" by NCT U, and finally, a sample of their debut song.

Check out the 'Count Dance' video above!