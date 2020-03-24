TVXQ's Changmin reveals schedule and album cover for his first mini-album 'Chocolate'

TVXQ's Changmin (aka MAX) is ready to make his solo debut with his first mini-album 'Chocolate' and fans are in for a sweet surprise including a slew of teaser content leading up to the album's release on April 6. His album cover, along with a release schedule for his teasers, was released earlier today.

Also released today were luxurious pictures of Changmin's beautiful album packaging, almost made to look like an item from a high fashion designer brand. The album will come with photo cards, a booklet, and more.

Check out all the content above and below. Stay tuned for more news on Changmin's debut!