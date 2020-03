Stray Kids is celebrating their second anniversary!

The group's main Twitter account posted an adorable gif video of the boys raising placards that reads "STAY ♥ SKZ". The caption includes multiple hashtags, including #StrayKids #Mixtape_IKnowEvenThoughI'mAFool, #Mixtape_OnTrack, and more!





Fans have been congratulating the group, saying:

HAPPY 2ND ANNIVERSARY!! You make stays STAY!! pic.twitter.com/4sCkQk87uR — 🌸 Lisa ⁰³²⁵ (@oifelixs) March 24, 2020

Whenever you smile, whenever it’s hard for you,

we’ll always protect you.



Thank you for the past two years Stray Kids. You’ve positively impacted the lives of stays in so many ways and we hope to do the same for you.pic.twitter.com/bnezokCjRx — 🌸 Lisa ⁰³²⁵ (@oifelixs) March 24, 2020

Happy anniversary to Stray Kids!