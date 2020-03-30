101

25

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Translator for 'Parasite' reveals that the word 'oppa' was the hardest to translate to English

AKP STAFF

The English translator for 'Parasite' made headlines when he announced that he found the word 'oppa' the hardest to translate while working on the movie. 

Translator Darcy Parquet took part in an interview on March 30th for EBS radio show 'Audio Heaven - English go go go' where he talked more about his experiences translating for the movie. When asked which Korean word was the most difficult for him, he stated it was 'oppa' saying: "Just translating as 'brother' or replacing it with a name could work but I thought a lot about Korean culture and the popularity of K-pop so I know what the word means. I even thought of just using the word itself in the movie." 

He concluded, saying that the word was one that could not be translated. He also added 'aigo (frustration)' and 'Jeong (affection)' as difficult words, and said that translating cursing was difficult as well as he wanted to make it fun by not literally translating it and using other fun words. He stated: "Compared to American cursing, there are so many kinds of Korean cursing. That's the problem." 



Darcy Parquet has been working with director Bong Joon Ho since his directorial debut movie 'Barking Dogs Never Bite'. Parquet has been receiving praise for his clever translation of 'ram-don (Jjapaguri)', the popular noodle dish seen in the movie. 

  1. misc.
14 30,230 Share 80% Upvoted

23

yaja-yaha405 pts 8 hours ago 1
8 hours ago

Translators are awesome!
If it wasn't for them, many people would be stuck in the same world.
Also not even just professional translators but the ones that do it for the enjoyment of others.
I appreciate their hard work & their willingness to not just translate word for word but to try their best to ensure that the context does not suffer.

Share

1 more reply

3

MK_Zi65 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

aigo to me is like oh my god or like aiya in Cantonese (my coworkers seem to love that word whenever I say it lol) but sometimes i think they can leave the word as is. sometimes reading subs and what they say don't match as well because it takes out that meaning. like Hyung/oppa would always be the name of the person instead. it kind of takes out that culture and respect. It may seem confusing for those who don't understand the words but wouldn't it be weird if say hyung/john were both subbed as john but they don't even sound the same.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND