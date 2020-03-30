Translator for 'Parasite' reveals that the word 'oppa' was the hardest to translate to English

The English translator for 'Parasite' made headlines when he announced that he found the word 'oppa' the hardest to translate while working on the movie.

Translator Darcy Parquet took part in an interview on March 30th for EBS radio show 'Audio Heaven - English go go go' where he talked more about his experiences translating for the movie. When asked which Korean word was the most difficult for him, he stated it was 'oppa' saying: "Just translating as 'brother' or replacing it with a name could work but I thought a lot about Korean culture and the popularity of K-pop so I know what the word means. I even thought of just using the word itself in the movie."

He concluded, saying that the word was one that could not be translated. He also added 'aigo (frustration)' and 'Jeong (affection)' as difficult words, and said that translating cursing was difficult as well as he wanted to make it fun by not literally translating it and using other fun words. He stated: "Compared to American cursing, there are so many kinds of Korean cursing. That's the problem."







Darcy Parquet has been working with director Bong Joon Ho since his directorial debut movie 'Barking Dogs Never Bite'. Parquet has been receiving praise for his clever translation of 'ram-don (Jjapaguri)', the popular noodle dish seen in the movie.

