Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Jun Ji Hyun in talks to return to the small-screen as female lead of new drama by 'Kingdom' scriptwriter

According to reports on March 3, actress Jun Ji Hyun is currently discussing a new project with scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee for later this year!

Previously, news reports of Jun Ji Hyun potentially making a cameo appearance in 'Netflix' original series 'Kingdom' garnered massive attention from viewers, as anticipation rose that Jun Ji Hyun may even play a bigger role in later seasons of the zombie thriller. While Jun Ji Hyun's appearance in 'Kingdom' has yet to be confirmed, it seems that she is in fact discussing another project with scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee - titled 'Jirisan' (working title). The storyline of the drama series is currently still under wraps. 

Meanwhile, scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee is not only well-known for her 'Netflix' drama series 'Kingdom', but also hit K-dramas such as 'Sign', 'Three Days', 'Signal', and more. 

If Jun Ji Hyun accepts the offer to star as the female lead of 'Jirisan', it will mark her first small-screen production in approximately 4 years. 'Jirisan' is expected to kick off filming in the latter half of 2020. 

