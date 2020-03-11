Red Velvet's Yeri visits her birthday cafe event hosted by fans with good friend TWICE's Nayeon

Red Velvet's Yeri didn't let the Coronavirus threat stop her from thanking her fans, who put in so much effort to host a very special birthday cafe event for her!

Back on March 8, Yeri was spotted paying a surprise visit to a cafe located in Apgu-jung, specially decorated to commemorate Yeri's birthday (March 5). There, Yeri spent time with the fans who were also at the cafe, asking, "Are you all my fans?" and taking photos of the decorations that fans had put up all around the interior. The idol even took photos with all of the fans present, before asking for a big group photo altogether.

While chatting with fans at the cafe, Yeri also shared, "I brought a friend here with me, she's waiting outside." It turned out, that Yeri's friend was none other than TWICE member Nayeon!

Many TWICE fans also confirmed that Nayeon was seen hanging out with Red Velvet's Yeri over the past weekend, and that Nayeon waited outside patiently while Yeri paid a surprise visit to her fans' cafe event.

Meanwhile, Yeri was also seen sharing photos from her birthday cafe visit via her Instagram.