SF9, Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, ONEUS, TOO, & The Boyz participating on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'

According to insider reports on March 11, Mnet's boy group version of their hit survival competition 'Queendom' has now confirmed its participants.



Titled 'Road To Kingdom', the new competition series will feature boy groups of all experience-levels, taking on missions to prove which group can earn the title of "Performance King".

'Road To Kingdom' is expected to feature SF9, Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, ONEUS, TOO, and The Boyz. Rookie boy group AB6IX was also in talks to appear on the program, but ultimately turned the series down.

Filming for 'Road To Kingdom' begins this March 20, according to insiders. The series is set to premiere on Mnet some time in late April.

