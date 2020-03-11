4

2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

SF9, Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, ONEUS, TOO, & The Boyz participating on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'

According to insider reports on March 11, Mnet's boy group version of their hit survival competition 'Queendom' has now confirmed its participants. 


Titled 'Road To Kingdom', the new competition series will feature boy groups of all experience-levels, taking on missions to prove which group can earn the title of "Performance King".

'Road To Kingdom' is expected to feature SF9, Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, ONEUS, TOO, and The Boyz. Rookie boy group AB6IX was also in talks to appear on the program, but ultimately turned the series down. 

Filming for 'Road To Kingdom' begins this March 20, according to insiders. The series is set to premiere on Mnet some time in late April. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. SF9
  6. The Boyz
  7. TOO
cupidkyumi1,040 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I can't wait to see ONF bring out the big guns on stage, because I know they have it! Good luck to all the groups!

Hydromatic107 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago
ONEUS! Yay!
Mnet you better chill with the dramatic editing. I don't need fanwars in my life :')

