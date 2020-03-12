Ong Seung Wu is handsome in the third set of teaser images for 'LAYERS'

Former Wanna One member and solo artist Ong Seong Wu will be dropping his newest mini-album 'LAYERS' and revealed the third set of gorgeous teaser photos, raising anticipations for fans.

This is Ong Seong Wu's first comeback since the drop of his digital single "We Belong", as well as his first-ever mini-album release. The teaser images for the third set feature the word "Cafe."

It will be released on March 25 at 6 pm KST. Stay tuned for more news and check out more pictures below!