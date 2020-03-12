HaSeul thanks fans for LOONA's first music show win in midst of hiatus

HaSeul thanked fans for LOONA's first music show win in the midst of her hiatus.



LOONA took their first #1 trophy on the March 12th episode of 'M! Countdown' with the track "So What" from their latest album '#'. Though HaSeul wasn't on stage due to her hiatus, she still made sure to thank fans for the win.



On March 12, she posted to Instagram, "Hello everyone, this is HaSeul! We won first place, and I wish I could have been there but you guys know that I'm there for you guys in your heart. This award goes to our orbits and BlockBerryCreative staffs and all the other staffs!! Congrats to you all, and I love you guys so much."



As previously reported, HaSeul is currently taking a hiatus due to repetitive anxiety disorder.



Take a look at HaSeul's Instagram post below!





