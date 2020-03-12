9

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

HaSeul thanks fans for LOONA's first music show win in midst of hiatus

AKP STAFF

HaSeul thanked fans for LOONA's first music show win in the midst of her hiatus.

LOONA took their first #1 trophy on the March 12th episode of 'M! Countdown' with the track "So What" from their latest album '#'. Though HaSeul wasn't on stage due to her hiatus, she still made sure to thank fans for the win.

On March 12, she posted to Instagram, "Hello everyone, this is HaSeul! We won first place, and I wish I could have been there but you guys know that I'm there for you guys in your heart. This award goes to our orbits and BlockBerryCreative staffs and all the other staffs!! Congrats to you all, and I love you guys so much." 

As previously reported, HaSeul is currently taking a hiatus due to repetitive anxiety disorder. 

Take a look at HaSeul's Instagram post below! 


View this post on Instagram

🕊 [#하슬 / #HaSeul] 안녕하세요 이달의 소녀 하슬입니다! 저희가 첫 1위를 하게 되었는데요 그 자리에 함께 하지 못해서 아쉽지만 언제나 마음은 오빛과 우리 멤버들과 함께 있습니다 ㅎ 이 상은 오빛과 저희와 함께 해 주신 스탭 선생님들 블록베리 가족들 덕분인 거 같아요 우리 멤버들!!! 오늘 1위한 거 너무 축하하고 많이 사랑해❤️ ⠀ Hello everyone this is HaSeul! We won the first place and I wish I could have been there but you guys know that I'm there for you guys in your heart hehe This award goes to our orbits and BlockBerryCreative staffs and all the other staffs!! Congrats to you all and I love you guys so much❤️

A post shared by Official LOOΠΔ Instagram (@loonatheworld) on

  1. LOONA
  2. HaSeul
1 1,753 Share 47% Upvoted

0

YukihinaLV48 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

omfg how cute shes in that pic

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND