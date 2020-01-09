Ong Seong Wu unlocks different spaces in 'We Belong' MV

Ong Seong Wu has dropped his music video for "We Belong".



In the MV, Ong Seong Wu unlocks a door and steps into different spaces and dimensions. As previously reported, the former Wanna One member is returning solo after the end of the project group, and he's come back with his self-composed digital single "We Belong".



Listen to Ong Seong Wu's "We Belong" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



