Kang Daniel is chosen as the #1 singer who is also a successful businessman

Netizens chose Kang Daniel as the #1 celebrity who is also a successful businessman.

The poll ran on ExcitingDC from March 15th to 21st. Out of the 3160 votes cast, Kang Daniel took then #1 place with 1816 (57.5%) of the votes. J.Y. Park took second place with 239 (7.6%) of the votes, followed by Ddotty, a YouTuber who created the 'Sandbox Network' that many Korean YouTubers are part of. Ddotty received 208 (6.6%) votes.

Others in the poll were Hong Suk Chun, Jay Park, and Hong Jin Kyung. What do you think of the results?