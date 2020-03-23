14

3

Posted by jennywill

Kang Daniel is chosen as the #1 singer who is also a successful businessman

Netizens chose Kang Daniel as the #1 celebrity who is also a successful businessman.

The poll ran on ExcitingDC from March 15th to 21st. Out of the 3160 votes cast, Kang Daniel took then #1 place with 1816 (57.5%) of the votes. J.Y. Park took second place with 239 (7.6%) of the votes, followed by Ddotty, a YouTuber who created the 'Sandbox Network' that many Korean YouTubers are part of. Ddotty received 208 (6.6%) votes.

Others in the poll were Hong Suk ChunJay Park, and Hong Jin Kyung. What do you think of the results?

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Kang Daniel
nunyabsnss
24 minutes ago

Haters can talk about him all they want, but they cannot deny that he's an incredibly smart businessman. So young and he's already building an empire.

dacry
28 minutes ago

He is being a successful CEO and I'm sure he will improve even more... I'm so proud of him

EXID, Solji
Solji signs with C-JeS Entertainment
3 hours ago   0   4,584
