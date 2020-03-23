Jeon So Mi shows off her hyper self in teaser for reality show 'I AM SOMI'

Jeon So Mi went hyper as usual for her 'I AM SOMI' trailer.

She'll be revealing her true, honest self through the 'I AM SOMI' trailer, starting from her graduation all the way to her daily life. It's a reality show that's celebrating Jeon So Mi turning 20 in 2020, and aimed to show her fans what she's like off the stage.

In the preview, she's already jumping up and down and throwing a 1-woman party for herself in her room. Fans will be able to see her graduate high school and also try her hand at getting a driver's license.

The reality will drop on THE BLACK LABEL's official YouTube channel starting on the 28th, and drop at 10PM every Saturday.