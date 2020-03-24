Kahi continues to express regret regarding her Instagram controversy, says her 'heart is ripping apart'

Kahi has once again expressed regret over a post regarding her recent scandal after posting pictures of her family out in Bali. A now-deleted Instagram post had offended many netizens, who believed the update was incredibly insensitive regarding the serious situation of the Coronavirus outbreak. Kahi has taken again to Instagram after the situation to express her emotions on the situation.

On March 24th, Kahi addressed the scandal again saying: "Seeing articles using pictures that were taken with my children... ha... I really feel like my heart is ripping apart. I feel like I'm going crazy."



The former idol had previously replied defensively to criticism about her being out and about in Bali, furthering anger towards her and leading to her deleting her previous posts.





