Kahi apologizes for her actions after being criticized for uploading pictures in Bali amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Former After School member Kahi apologized for disappointing fans after being stormed with negative comments for posting pictures of her in Bali amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

On March 23rd, Kahi uploaded a statement to social media saying: "I couldn't get my head straight so I set my account to private for a bit. I think I need to get it together. Please forgive my immature words. I am sorry to everyone disappointed in me. I am this immature and lacking."



Kahi had previously posted an Instagram picture showing her and her children playing in the ocean, leading to a string of negative comments criticizing her for uploading lighthearted pictures while the country is in crisis. She wrote captions in her deleted posts stating: "I am so happy I get to run outside with my children in the fresh air while laughing. This is Bali. Everything outside our house is a playground."