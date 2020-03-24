BTS's V spotted posing with the cast and crew of 'Itaewon Class' at their last recording to support Park Seo Joon

BTS's V was spotted in the final wrapping on set photo of the popular drama 'Itaewon Class'.

The idol had apparently come through to support his good friend, Park Seo Joon, as the drama's filming wrapped up. V was spotted in the front row of a group photo taken at the end of filming and uploaded to a staff member's Instagram.

BTS concluded promotions for their fourth full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7' earlier this week, which gave V time to visit the set and cheer Park Seo Joon on as he finished filming the 15th and 16th episode. V has also contributed his self-produced song "Sweet Night" for the drama's OST.

