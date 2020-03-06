5

K-pop industry suffering from losses in Japan due to coronavirus

Travel bans due to the Coronavirus outbreak have greatly affected the K-pop industry.

An entry ban has been initiated in Japan, mandatorily placing visitors from Korea and China at designated facilities for a two-week quarantine. This has lead to many overseas schedules and promotions to be canceled. 'KCON 2020 Japan' has been postponed along with concerts for many K-pop artists including Super Junior, TVXQ, TWICE, NCT, (G)I-DLE and Red Velvet

Many Korean artists actively promote in Japan, and their inability to work overseas is definitely impacting the K-pop economy. Netizens have been commenting saying:


"It was a good decision. Japan's situation is just as severe, if not more."

"I bet Japanese fans are upset that all the concerts are being canceled."

"I bet Big Hit will cancel too..."


What do you think of the recent concert cancellations? 

pink_oracle
Everyone's losing money, except for the supermarkets.

0

TaeBreeze
The good thing is that a lot more cases are being recovered though....

