Hip hop artist OVAN accused of chart manipulation after beating out BTS, IU, and Zico

Hip hop artist OVAN has been accused of manipulating charts (sajaegi).

On March 6th, OVAN uploaded an Instagram story stating: "I don't want to be hurt. I don't want to hate either. This is not a lie. I don't have the place to do this so I'm sorry to those who are suspicious of me. I'm sorry. But this really isn't a lie."









The story was in response to allegations that he had manipulated charts in order to reach number one. On March 5th, OVAN released a new single titled "I Need You" and the following day, OVAN surpassed BTS' s "ON", IU's "I Can Hear Your Heart", and Zico's "Anysong", and more to hit number one on Genie.

OVAN's MV for "I Need You"

This isn't the first time OVAN has been wrapped up in chart manipulation controversy. His song "TWENTY" that was released in 2018 was also wrapped up in sajaegi rumors which led to the artist suing malicious commenters for defamation.

Netizens have been commenting saying:

"Who... is he?"

"I've never heard of him."

"OVAN who?"

"He probably can't understand himself either."

What do you think?