WINNER have released a simple, cozy MV teaser for their upcoming pre-release single "Hold"!

As previously hinted, a familiar, welcome face joins the WINNER members on the sofa at home for a day-in - Akdong Musician's Suhyun! Well-known with her friendly, "nation's sister" image, Suhyun has now joined WINNER's family as their younger sister, at the center of the brothers' attention.

The full MV for WINNER's "Hold" will be out on March 26 at 6 PM KST!